Seymour Volunteer Fire holding ticket giveaway for South Knoxville resort preview

Seymour Volunteer Fire Department is giving away five free family passes to get a sneak peak of the new Ancient Lore Village.

The multi-million dollar resort is being built in south Knoxville. This weekend will be the first time the public can take tours.

As an added benefit, all proceeds are going back to help the volunteer fire department. Tours are $20 per person and run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1-3 p.m.

To get people excited about the tours the fire department is hosting a giveaway of five free family packs, that’s four tickets for each pack.

To enter you just share the post on Seymour Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

This isn’t your last chance to get a sneak peek. They’re hosting charity events every weekend through the end of the month.