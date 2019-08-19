Seymour woman sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in infant daughter drowning death

A Seymour woman pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse by neglect in the drowning death of her infant daughter and was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday.

Bethanie Carriker, 34, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated child abuse by neglect after her two infant daughters were found unresponsive in a bathtub on May 7. Her 15-month old died and emergency responders were able to resuscitate the 19-day-old.

According to an arrest report, Carriker stated that she placed the two children into a bathtub and left the room. She returned 10-12 minutes later and found both unresponsive.

Bethanie Carriker, 34, of Seymour, Tennessee.

She was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Blount County Circuit Court Monday. Watch her court appearance in full here: