Share your thoughts on the Knoxville/ Knox County phased reopening with official survey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville and Knox County leaders want to hear your thoughts on phased reopening plans in the city and county.

A community survey is now available online for you to share your thoughts on reopening. The survey is part of an ongoing partnership between Visit Knoxville, the Knoxville Chamber, the city of Knoxville and Knox County.

This survey is designed to provide individuals in the community with an opportunity to offer their feedback in matters related to the phased re-opening of Knoxville and Knox County.

The survey can be found on visitknoxville.com/knoxtogether, just click on the ‘Give us your thoughts, take the survey now’ button at the top of the screen.