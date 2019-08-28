Shark Tank investor holding free entrepreneurship training in Knoxville

ABC Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec and his ‘Will to Win’ method team are heading to Knoxville.

Herjavec is an internationally-renowned it entrepreneur, leading shark and founder of one of the world’s leading cybersecurity firms.

Herjavec’s ‘Will to Win’ method aims to help thousands of people achieve their goal of becoming a successful entrepreneur.

He will be hosting three free training sessions in Knoxville this week. The first two are Wednesday at noon and 6 p.m. in the Crowne Plaza Hotel along West Summit Hill Drive. The third is happening Saturday at 9 a.m. in Hotel Knoxville along East Hill Avenue.