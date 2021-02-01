‘She didn’t deserve this’: Family member mourns loss of Knoxville shooting victim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Loved ones are mourning the loss of a woman killed in a Knoxville shooting.

The Knoxville Police Department said it happened Sunday evening at an apartment complex off of Lula Powell Drive.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 29-year-old Nikita Nunez. They also say the suspect is her husband, Horace Andrew Tyler Nunez.

An update on the fatal shooting that occurred last night in the Vista Apartments. 28-year-old Horace Nunez has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after he was apprehended around 9:15 p.m. last night outside of Frankfort, Kentucky https://t.co/MuWDZWRtdH pic.twitter.com/IFBrZ4vvwe — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) February 1, 2021

“She was beautiful, she was outgoing, she loved her children, she loved her family. She didn’t deserve this,” said Nikita’s family member, Renee Crider. “She would have gave the shirt off of her back for anybody, but her main focus in life was her children.”

Crider says Nikita was a mother to four children and dedicated to her family.

“I’m devastated to know that somebody that was supposed to love and cherish her for the rest of her life took her life,” Crider said. “Nikita, she loved and she loved hard.”

Renee Crider said she is the mother of Marcia Crider, who was shot in February 2013 in Knoxville. Crider was 13 weeks pregnant, and was struck by two rounds, one of which killed the unborn child.

“I think I’m just not accepting that I’m going 2 weeks before my daughter’s 8-year anniversary, and now I’m having to get ready to go to another funeral,” she said.

Knoxville Police say Horace Nunez was taken into custody in Kentucky on Sunday night.

Nunez will be extradited back to Knox County on charges of first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Additional charges are pending on the suspect from the Kentucky State Police.