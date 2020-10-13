‘She prays for her miracle,’ Morgan County mom hopes new device helps her daughter walk again

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morgan County mother is hopeful her daughter will be able to walk again.

We first introduced you to 13-year-old Sarah Durham in January. She was left paralyzed after a car crash.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel reconnects with the Durham family, as they pray for a miracle in the next step of Sarah’s recovery.

Her mom, Nicole, says her daughter has come so far, but there’s still more that can be done. That’s why her family is hoping to buy a therapy tub. It’s something they say could help wake up the muscles Sarah can’t use herself.

Community Support

Since the start of the year, Sarah and her family have felt the power of love and prayer.

In January, her school community rallied around her.

“We had people from Germany messaging her after you did your broadcast. People from Germany messaged her, I mean all over the world,” her mom, Nicole, said.

And Sarah came home from a rehabilitation stint in Atlanta to a complete add on, making a handicap accessible room.

“We came home to a ramp. Somebody donated us a van,” said Nicole.

Therapy Tub

Nicole Durham is hoping they continue feeling that love and support as they move in to the next phase of Sarah’s progress.

“We’re trying to get this pool therapy. It actually has a treadmill and stuff like that, but it’s to where I can control the temperature of the tub,” said Nicole.

That’s important, she said, because right now they have to control Sarah’s body temperature.

They’re hopeful the new pool therapy tub can help Sarah walk again.

“Sarah prays every night and she prays for her miracle, and she knows her miracle is going to come and it’s going to happen. You have an 18 month window for these kids with these types of injuries,” Nicole explained.

Even though getting the device is critical, especially now, it’s clear that Sarah is already overwhelmed by the love she’s felt thus far.

“She appreciates it. She really does. She cries every night,” Nicole said.

How to Help

The Durhams say they are also in need of some nurses to help with Sarah’s care.

If any nurses are interested, the family says they’re going through Maxim Healthcare Services. You can contact the office at (865) 330-2336.

If you’d like to make a donation for Sarah’s therapy tub, the family says you can do so through her Facebook page, or via Nicole’s PayPal account: nicole.durham25@yahoo.com

Latest Posts