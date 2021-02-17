‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Sister remembers 15-year-old gun violence victim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Austin-East High School students have now been killed within less than one week of each other.

The latest victim is a 15-year-old girl, who was a freshman.

‘She was a beautiful young lady’

Cairra Woodruff named her sister, high school freshman Janaria Muhammad, as the victim in a Tuesday shooting.

“She did dance, volleyball. She did whatever she could,” Woodruff said. “She loved her family, she was very family-oriented. Any family member that she saw, she told them she loved them before she left.”

Now Woodruff is remembering some of her sister’s most special qualities.

“She was always smiling. Even when it wasn’t a smiling situation,” she said.

The loss cuts deep for family members and the entire community – heartbroken, as they plead for change.

“It’s very easy to look the other way, not say anything about what you saw. Don’t do that anymore. You wouldn’t want someone to do that to your loved one. If it was your little sister you wouldn’t want someone to see something and not say anything. You want justice for yours. So I just feel like everybody should step up and do their part,” Woodruff.