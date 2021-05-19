‘She was an angel on earth’: Family, friends of J’Lynn hold balloon release memorial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Family, friends and members of the community covered Caswell Park in pink in honor of J’Lynn Mathis. Earlier this week, the 7-year-old succumbed to her injuries from an accident after a month and 10 days in the hospital.

On Wednesday, her family honored her with a balloon release. J’Lynn’s favorite color was pink. Family gathered in the park wearing pink, and they all released pink balloons.

“This was what she loved. She loved love and she loved everybody,” Razeal Mathis, J’Lynn’s mother, said.

Losing J’lynn so soon was something this family never imagined, but they’re hoping the love she left behind continues to grow and spread.

“She spread love and now maybe this is for someone else to spread love. In memory of J’Lynn,” Mathis said. “It’s hard to let her go, but I feel like God wanted her more. God put her here for seven years for me for her to be an angel on earth.”