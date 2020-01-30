‘She was everybody’s friend’: Family, friends reflect on life of West Knox Co. murder victim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a 25-year-old woman was found dead in a West Knox County home, family and friends are remembering her life.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office identified that victim as Kelsey Polk. Her body was discovered Sunday at a home on Missoula Way.

Roger England, 33, now faces charges for her murder.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel spoke with a pair of Kelsey’s close friends and her cousin.

“She could walk in the room, and you would instantly know without looking, Kelsey was here. She was everybody’s friend, she met no stranger,” said Susan McQueen. “So, it’s really hard to have somebody like that around, and then realizing and waking up and she’s just gone.”

Those who knew and loved Kelsey reflected on her life and highlighted what made her special.

“She was just a sense of joy, a sense of happiness, a sense of just peace. Her aura, her smile, her energy. She could meet someone and make an impact in less than 5 minutes,” said Mariah Boardman, Kelsey’s cousin.

Kelsey was from Indiana, and had recently moved to Knoxville. Her friends and family say she was free-spirited and adventurous.

“She loved to go and see different places,” said McQueen.

Friends and family are now turning their attention to Kelsey’s legacy, trying to live and love like her.

“To live free and live with no boundries. She didn’t let anything hold her back, and I think that’s one major thing we’re all going to miss about her,” said Rainey Dudley.

“Bringing her motives, her love, her compassion and everything that I can moving forward,” said Boardman.

Dudley started a GoFundMe to raise money to help pay for Kelsey’s burial and service.

Meanwhile, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office says England is being held on a $1 million bond.

