‘She was just full of life’: Mother of stabbing victim shares daughter’s story

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a Knoxville stabbing victim is sharing her daughter’s story.

Knoxville police identified the victim as 24-year-old Markisha Allen. Police say she died in a stabbing on Inskip Drive earlier this month.

Allen’s family says the last few weeks without her have been filled with heartbreak and anger, but they are continuing to remember what made her special.

“She was so vibrant, she was just full of life, she just started living,” Allen’s mom, Betty Hembree said. “She knew so many people and did not know a stranger. She would walk up or talk to anybody, if she knew them or not.”

Hembree says her daughter was outgoing and friendly. She was also a mother of two.

“This is her heart, this is her life, this is what she lived for. They miss their mama,” Hembree said.

Now, Allen’s family is continuing to honor her memory. They wore shirts with her name and face, and with ‘Justice for Markisha’ on the back. It’s a message they are fighting for.

It comes as Knoxville police say they have named a suspect, but no charges have been filed and the person is not in custody.

“We’ve got to get justice, not just for Markisha, but for people around here,” Hembree said. “I will make sure her memory carries, not only through me, but for these children. They will always know who their mama was.”

Investigators expect to hand over their file to the District Attorney’s office by the end of the week. It will be up to the DA to make a decision about how to move forward.

