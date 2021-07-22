KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Police are still looking for the suspect in a deadly shooting on E. Fifth Avenue in East Knoxville as a family mourns the loss of a loved one.

Chaka Sligh died after being shot in the 2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue Saturday Morning. Now, her family is looking for answers.

Sligh’s death was not the first death due to gun violence for Chaka Sligh’s Aunt, Regina King’s, family.

“This is Chaka with my nephew,” King said while looking at old photographs. “He was also murdered about six years ago, gun violence.”

King has lost two nephews to shootings and now her niece.

“I was numb, really numb,” she said. “Shocked. It’s a call that you never want to get.”

King said Chaka was more like a daughter to her,

“Her mom passed away when Chaka was very young. so it was my mom and myself who pretty much raised her and then we had help from my aunt.”

King remembers their time together laughing at family reunions, barbeque, and how much Sligh loved to cook.

“Every time we had a family event Chaka was the one to bring the deviled eggs,” she laughed.

She says every time they were with one another, it was a joy- especially when Chaka was young.

Chaka Sligh, left

“We’d go on vacation, we’d go to the beach she liked playing in the park. she liked riding her bicycle.”

Now that joy will have to continue through memories king said,

“Circumstances around her death are unknown. Not sure why it happened. There are a lot of speculations going around, but that doesn’t give justice to why somebody would take a person’s life.”

Chaka was 36 years old and leaves behind three children, her two daughters, and a son.

“The kids are not really handling it well,” King said.

She hopes her niece’s story will bring awareness to the gun violence in Knoxville and that they can find answers soon.

“She was loved and she’s going to be missed,” said King.

Chaka Sligh’s funeral will be at Open Door Church on July 30. Family and friends visitation will start at 9 and the funeral will start at noon.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, email at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or use the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.