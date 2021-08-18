MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County’s new Health Director spoke in front of the Shelby County Commission on Wednesday. She said she plans to implement a countywide mask mandate to protect against the surge of Covid cases.
Dr. Michelle Taylor spoke Wednesday morning about the growing concerns of citizens regarding mask mandates. Dr. Taylor said that the health care systems locally are at critical levels of staffing.
Dr. Taylor said that Covid patients coming in are younger and have more severe symptoms.
“I am telling you that this is my recommendation, and this is the intention of Shelby County Health Department to institute a universal mask mandate today,” said Dr. Taylor.
Dr. Taylor reiterated that social distancing, masking and vaccinations are key to ending the pandemic.
She notes that if we embrace a mask mandate, then we can stop this surge while we can help it. We don’t have to go back to phase 1 social distancing and schools can continue in person learning.
Shelby County Health Director to issue mask mandate today
