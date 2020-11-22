Shelby County releases tougher new rules for restaurants during pandemic

An employee sets up a table Monday at Porch & Parlor in Overton Square.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new health directive issued Friday puts more restrictions on restaurants in Shelby County.

Among the rules, diners must wear a mask at all times, unless they are taking a bite or a sip. Food and beverage sales have to end at 10 p.m.

Further, county schools are “strongly encouraged to suspend all school-related close-contact sports at this time.”

The following applies to businesses that have food and/or alcohol permits:

Must require their customers to be seated while eating or drinking, and

indoor seating must not exceed 50% capacity of the establishment.

the customer is actually eating a bite of food or drinking a beverage.

same table, and they must be of the same household.

at another table.

All bar counters must be closed for seating.

Standing, gathering, or ordering at a bar is not allowed.

Dancing is not permitted.

All food and beverage service shall close at 10 pm. This means that any

guests who are already receiving service at 10 pm may remain there until

10:30 pm to complete payment arrangements but may not be served food or

beverages after 10 pm.

delivery services may continue, but any such sales of alcoholic beverages

must end at 10 pm.

services shall be in any establishment between the hours of 10:30 pm and

5:00 am. Legally permitted curb-side, drive-thru, and delivery service may

continue (except for the sale of alcoholic beverages as provided above)

without the restriction of closing at 10 pm as long as such services also

comply with state law.

The complete Shelby County Health Department Health Order is here.