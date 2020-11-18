Shelby County reports highest daily increase in virus cases

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee puts on his mask during a break in the state budget hearings Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. According to a Vanderbilt University School of Medicine study released Tuesday, Tennessee counties that have not required wearing masks in public are on average seeing COVID-19 death rates double or more compared with those that instituted mandates. Lee has opposed a statewide mask mandate, stressing personal responsibility. He has instead allowed counties to decide whether to require masks. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s largest county has reported its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases as health officials express concern about people with symptoms continuing to socialize with friends, eat at restaurants and work out at gyms.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday that he has no plans to hand down a statewide mask mandate or business restrictions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Shelby County’s health department reported 835 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday. That brings the case total for the county that includes Memphis to more than 43,000.

At least 616 people have died of COVID-19 in the county. As of Monday afternoon, 389 virus patients were in hospitals around the county.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

