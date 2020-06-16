Shelby County Schools to provide devices to every student in the district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County School Board voted to provide students with computers and internet during a meeting on Monday night.

SCS announced the historic decision on Twitter.

#Breaking Historic vote by @SCSK12Unified Board approves device purchase and technology access for ALL students. Read more about the plan and implementation here: https://t.co/ouLgtBkc0u https://t.co/uFDi6LTh6V — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) June 16, 2020

In a press release, the district says the plan includes costs for student devices and connectivity, teacher supports, initial configuration costs and device insurance.

The success of the plan will depend on how well students grow while using the technology.

“Developing a robust plan that provides digital access for all students will help us continue to move the academic needle forward — making certain all students are prepared for learning whether they are within or outside school walls,” SCS Board Chairperson Miska Clay Bibbs said in a press release.

Back in May, Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray suggested the district use 75% of its CARES Act funds to purchase digital devices, saying it is an important factor in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCS’s plan includes five key points:

Expanded learning opportunities

Equity through access

Bridging the digital divide

Sustaining our investment

Ensuring digital safety & privacy

The District has selected vendors who have existing state contracts in order to move the plan forward at a faster pace and expedite the process of purchasing student devices. Those vendors are Microsoft and HP.

