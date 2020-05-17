Shelbyville pastor stranded in India set to return home

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The wife of a Shelbyville pastor stranded in India said he is set to return to home in a few days.

The leader of the International House of Prayer Ministries, Bryan Nerren, has been stuck in India since October.

Rhonda Nerren, Bryan’s wife told News 2 that he is finally free to come home. Her husband of 40 years was arrested in October for supposedly failing to declare money he brought to do missionary work.

Nerren said he should be arriving in Nashville around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.