Shelter full, asking for your help making room for more animals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Young-Williams Animal Center needs help from the public to make room for more animals, as they announced they are full Wednesday on Facebook.

With a couple hundred animals currently in foster care, they want to get the word out before a serious situation become dire.

Hannah Overton, Visual Coordinator for the shelter, said Wednesday in one year they take in about 10,000 animals. That’s about 30, on average, every day. Overton said the volume is higher in the summer.

“Pets gets out more easily. There are more activities going on outside. July Fourth is always a big one, because some animals get scared and run away,” she said.

If you’d like to help, there are five things you can do:

Adopt (the shelter has waived adoption fees for all animals, except puppies)

(the shelter has waived adoption fees for all animals, except puppies) Sign up to foster an animal, until it is adopted

to foster an animal, until it is adopted Check shelter lists: If you, or someone you know, are missing an animal, check often with the shelter

shelter lists: If you, or someone you know, are missing an animal, check often with the shelter Try finding the owner: Instead of dropping off a stray animal, consider keeping the animal and finding the owner yourself (if the animal seems friendly)

finding the owner: Instead of dropping off a stray animal, consider keeping the animal and finding the owner yourself (if the animal seems friendly) Share the shelter’s post on social media to spread awareness

Overton said the shelter has not had to euthanize an animal to make more room in years.

They even reached the ‘no-kill’ designation.

“We have not had to make any hard decisions because of space in years and years. So, we do everything we can to try to find place for animals. We actually have an office foster program that our staff do as well. So, if kennels are full, we can put animals who need a space into offices,” she said.

But, while they have a plan in the event of overcrowding, there is still a finite amount of space.

To ensure they don’t have to resort to any euthanasia, they’re asking for help.

“The reality is if we don’t have people come and help us, have people adopt, or like I mentioned, if you find a stray, try to find the owner before you bring it to us, then sometimes we may have to make that decision, but we don’t want to. So, we’re trying everything we can to not get to that point.”