Sheriff: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect on the run after Bristol, Tenn. shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an armed and dangerous suspect after a fatal shooting on Sunday night, according to Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 400 block of Sweet Hollow Road in Bristol, Tennessee at 10:08 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.

The caller said a man had fired a weapon at them and that two people were injured.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found two men with gunshot wounds and were told the suspect had left the scene in an “unknown vehicle,” according to the release.

Both injured men were transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center by EMS, where one of the victims later succumbed to his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the victims will not be released due to the need to notify their families.

The release states that Micheal Daniel Endres, 31, was developed as a suspect responsible for the shooting.

Investigators believe Endres fled into Washington County, Virginia and is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Endres’ location is asked to contact SCSO at 423-279-7330. Endres should not be approached.

The release says a warrant is being secured charging Endres with first-degree murder, attempted murder and felony reckless endangerment.