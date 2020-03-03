Sheriff Cassidy: Some family members seem ‘aggravated’ with authorities during Evelyn search

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 spoke with Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy Monday about the active AMBER Alert for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Approaching week three of the search for Evelyn, Cassidy said that some members of the Boswell family have raised concerns about the investigation.

“We just want to find Evelyn and that’s our main concern, top priority and it seems like they’ve gotten aggravated at us for checking areas or asking questions and that doesn’t make much sense to me,” he said.”The ones that really should know where Evelyn is or have any information on Evelyn are the ones that’s not giving us the accurate information that we need.”

Cassidy added that the timeline of the investigation has made this a difficult case.

“48 to 72 hours is critical when a child is missing that we have to know about it and we’re talking 68 close to 70 days before she’s reported missing,” he said. “And that just muddies the waters and makes this investigation very difficult.”

He also told News Channel 11 that the SCSO is utilizing external resources whenever possible to try and solve this case.

“We don’t have the resources to do this on our own so it’s great to have the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, then you’ve got the United States Marshal Service that’s helped too,” Cassidy said. “They’ve had some tips that we’ve sent them out on.”

Along with the help of these agencies, Cassidy indicated that officials have received an outpouring of support from the community. With the reward fund to safely locate Evelyn reaching $71,300 on Monday, some questions have been raised as to what will happen should Evelyn return home safely.

Cassidy told News Channel 11 that Evelyn will be placed in the care of the State of Tennessee and not be returned to the care of her mother, Megan Boswell.

If anyone has any information on Evelyn’s whereabouts or her disappearance, they are encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.

