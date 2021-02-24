Sheriff: Death investigation underway after human remains found inside burned vehicle in Hawkins Co.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a human body were found inside a burned vehicle.

According to a release from Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, the investigation began after authorities received a call Sunday afternoon about a burned vehicle near Repass Road in the Mooresburg area.

The release says the vehicle, a Chevrolet Avalanche, was in a secluded area that was not visible from the roadway.

Deputies reportedly found the “badly burned” Chevrolet and found the remains inside.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office and arson investigators arrived at the scene. Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also responded.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol also assisted due to the condition of the vehicle, according to Lawson.

The body has been sent to the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine Forensic Pathology for an autopsy and to be identified.

Lawson said this is “an intense ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information about the case or the victim is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-272-4848.