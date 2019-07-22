Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Cheatham County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a woman found in a home Sunday morning.

Authorities were called by to a home on the 1100 block Valley View Road around 3 a.m.

According to Sheriff Mike Breedlove, the body of a female senior citizen victim was found dead inside the home, which she owns. Her roommate is the one who called authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

The roommate has not been charged in the incident.