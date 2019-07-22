Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Cheatham County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Investigators with the TBI and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office are working a death investigation.

Authorities tell News 2 deputies were called by to a home on the 1100 block Valley View Road around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Mike Breedlove, the body of an elderly female victim was found dead inside the home, which she owns. The roommate is the one that made the call.

Cheatham County has called in TBI to investigate and the investigation is ongoing.

The roommate has not been charged in the incident.