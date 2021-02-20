Sheriff: Family of four found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A family of four was killed in an apparent murder-suicide, Fayette County authorities said Friday.

The sheriff’s office said the deaths occurred on Hutton Drive on Thursday. Evidence indicates a family member killed three other family members in the home, then committed suicide.

No details on the victims were released. Their bodies have been sent to the Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Investigators said there was no prior history of violence or law enforcement-related calls at the residence.