Sheriff: New Cocke County rehab program to be the first of its kind in the state

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s a new kind of rehabilitation that the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office says will be the first of its kind in Tennessee.

Beginning next month, the CCSO and jail will begin a new rehab program that has the goal of using a faith-based approach to get men and women out of jail.

CCSO says it will be made up of daily workouts, classes, and counseling sessions. That will be paired with daily inspections and drug screenings. We’re told inmates who qualify and complete the three-month program will go on to a True Purpose facility to complete their court-ordered rehab.

