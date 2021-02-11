Sheriff’s Department: Person of interest arrested after man found dead following Greene Co. shooting

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A person of interest has been arrested in a Greene County fatal shooting.

According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a home on Warrensburg Road in Midway around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10.

Deputies found Steven Wilds, 60, dead inside the home due to apparent gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s department.

The release says “a person of interest was developed and taken into custody on unrelated charges.”

As of Thursday, GCSD reports the investigation is ongoing and charges related to the homicide are pending.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the shooting investigation.

No further details were released.