Sherra Wright withdraws her petition to have her sentence overturned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright withdrew her petition to have her case overturned during a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

After admitting to her role in the death of Memphis Grizzlies basketball player Lorenzen Wright, attorneys for Wright originally told a judge they were going to try to overturn her plea deal during a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

However, once in court Wright took to the stand to say she was withdrawing that petition. The judge stated she can not seek another post conviction relief, meaning she will have to serve the rest of her sentence until she comes up for parole.

Wright pleaded guilty and was sentenced to decades in prison for facilitation of murder. The case against her was tied to the death of Lorenzen Wright who was shot to death back in 2010.

Judge Lee Coffee wanted Wright to confirm what was in front of him, a motion to withdraw her petition for post-conviction relief, essentially withdrawing her request for a trial.

“You are no longer challenging the conviction on this case?” the judge asked.



Wright said that it was her desire and she understood she would not be allowed to file it again.



WREG asked her attorney Roberto Garcia what brought about her change of heart.

“The relief that she is seeking under the post conviction relief, she is not seeking that anymore.” Garcia said. “She is just gonna go ahead and serve her sentence.”

The attorney wouldn’t give details, but said the decision was made about two weeks ago.



“She thought about it. She got plenty of sense. Believe that,” says Debra Marion, Lorenzen Wright’s mother. Marion was on her way to court before everything abruptly ended.



She has her speculations about why Wright didn’t want to fight her sentence and go to a trial, knowing she will have to face a jury.



“Guilty as charged. She will get a life sentence. She did the best thing. I am glad she did. That’s the best thing for her, withdraw it.” Marion said. “It’s ludicrous anyway. It’s a waste of time and taxpayers’ money.”

Now Wright’s next chance at freedom will be parole. Marion plans to be there fighting any release.



“No, no. You can’t go. When my son come back she can get out. Let’s do it like that,” says Marion. “But until then, she gotta feel some of what I feel. Emptiness, loneliness, all of that.”

Sherra Wright pleaded guilty in 2019 to facilitation of murder, which carries a 30-year sentence. She is due to be released in 2046.



