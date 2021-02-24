‘She’s at peace and we’re not’: Renewed push for answers in unsolved Morristown case

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a new push for answers in an East Tennessee cold case.

Morristown Police continue to ask for help in finding out what happened to Inesha Haygood. Mushroom hunters found the 24-year-old’s remains in 2018, more than two years after she was reported missing.

Now, several years later with no answers, Haygood’s mother and investigators are speaking about the case.

The police department says it is committed to determining what happened to Haygood, as her heartbroken mother says she’s desperate for closure.

“She was wonderful, beautiful, kind-hearted. Everybody loved her,” said Brenda Haygood, Inesha’s mom.

For her family, the pain of losing Inesha still feels immediate.

“It never goes away, it never gets easier. They say time heals all wounds, it doesn’t. It’s been almost 3 years and it’s just like it was yesterday,” Brenda said.

Back in 2018, Morristown Police said Inesha’s remains were found in rural Grainger County.

“Her cause of death is still under investigation,” said Natalie Cole, Public Information Officer with the Morristown Police Department.

This week, there’s a new reminder from the department and a renewed push for tips to help close the case.

“We just want to remind our citizens that this is an ongoing investigation and that we are determined to find out what happened to Inesha,” Cole said.

That answer would be the closure that Inesha’s mom is craving.

“Somebody out there knows something, and I just wish they would just call and tell them,” Brenda said. “She’s at peace and we’re not.”

If you know something that could help investigators, you can call Detective Phil Hurst at (423) 585-4675. Information can also be reported anonymously on the MPD tip line at 423-585-1833.