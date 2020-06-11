ShineDay2020: Maryville child honored one year after losing his life

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Family and friends are honoring a Maryville child, now one year after he lost his life.

Clark Reagan was killed last year in what police call a murder-suicide.

On Wednesday, his community found ways to give back in his memory. They’re calling this #ShineDay2020.

A little garden now sits in front of Alcoa’s Martin Luther King Jr. Center. The freshly planted flowers are just one of several iniatives taking place in the Maryville community on Wednesday.

“On this day let’s not sit around and dwell on our thoughts, but what better way to honor Clark than to go out and do good things for people,” Clark’s uncle, Michael Grider, said.

Shine Day 2020 is a fitting title to honor the little boy Grider says was a light.

“He had this massive personality that was always engaging and fun, and he was a light, he lit things up,” he said.

Clark passed away exactly one year ago. His uncle is recognizing this had the potential to be a hard day, but instead he’s focusing on the positive.

“It’s been a good day. It’s been a busy day, but there are good things happening all over town and the fact that they’re in Clark’s memory is just extra sweet,” said Grider.

He’s passing along a message, enouraging everyone else to shine – just as Clark did.

“There’s good in people, there’s good in everyone, there’s good in this world. And so often we hear the bad, and we focus on the bad and we’re divided by the bad. Let’s choose to shine, let’s choose the positive. That’s what Clark did, that’s what he challenges us to do. Look inside and go do that everyday,” Grider said.

