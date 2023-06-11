KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigation is underway after a shooting led to a crash at an intersection in West Knoxville.

According to Knoxville Police Spokesperson Scott Erland, officers responded to a shooting near Walker Springs Road and N. Gallaher View Road. Officers found a car that had been shot multiple times and then crashed into an embankment.

The male driver was reported dead at the scene and a female passenger was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. A four-year-old was also in the vehicle.

Knoxville Police believe the suspect may be driving a red sports car that possibly left the scene traveling south on N. Gallaher View.

The investigation is currently in the early stages, Erland said.