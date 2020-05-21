Shooting at a Tazewell hotel leads to four arrests

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Four people were arrested after a shooting at a Tazewell hotel later Wednesday.

Tazewell Police called the shooting, “an isolated incident between the parties involved” in a Facebook post. Michael Rayburn, Jeannie Van Zant and Luke Holebrook were charged with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Michael Shane Dixon was charged three counts of aggravated assault.

Tazewell Police and several other agencies responded to multiple calls of gunfire at the Dixie Plaza Motel just before midnight on Wednesday.

Once on scene, officers found a bullet-riddled pick-up truck sitting sideways in the road and a male with a possible gunshot to the neck. He was identified as Luke Holebrook of Hallie, KY. and transported to UT Medical Center for treatment. Michael Rayburn and Jeannie Van Zant were also found at the scene.

Michael Scott Dixon was apprehended without incident after fleeing the motel on food. Investigators were able locate Dixon after discovering a shirt and handgun behind the building.

Another male victim was found unharmed hiding in the pool area.

An AK-47 rifle, a sig sauer pistol and a knife were recovered at the scene.

All four individuals were transported to the Claiborne County Jail.