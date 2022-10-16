KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after a shooting at a night club located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, KPD officers responded to El Pulpo Loco, which is located in the 2900 block of Alcoa Highway because of reports of a shooting with multiple victims.

In a release, KPD said that when officers arrived on scene, they found two male gunshot victims in the parking lot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second was taken to UT medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the release said. A third victim with a gunshot wound that is not believed to be life threatening showed up to an area hospital while police were processing the scene, according to KPD.

Police say that possible witnesses were located on the scene and taken to the Safety Building for questioning.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, KPD says. They ask that anyone with information that could assist the investigation contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Just three weeks ago, another shooting at the night club left two people dead and resulted in the arrest of two teens.