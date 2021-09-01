1 injured in shooting at Mt Tabor High School in Winston-Salem; campus is secure, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A school shooting shut down a high school in Winston-Salem.
There is a large police presence at the school.
Sherwood Forest Elementary and Wake Forest University are also on lockdown.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it was a shooting on their Facebook page.
Winston-Salem police has a hazardous devices unit on scene.
Police say the campus is secure.
The Winston-Salem police tweeted a message to parents on Wednesday advising them not to respond to the school.
A couple at the scene says their daughter was at the school at the time of the shooting. They were able to get in touch with their daughter and confirmed that she is OK.
“Your heart stops for a few minutes until you finally get in touch with them,” the father said.
FOX8 has a crew on the scene and this story will be updated as details emerge.