Shooting leaves one dead, another injured in McMinn County

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A shooting in the Mount Verd community in McMinn County left one woman dead and another man injured Saturday night, according to the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office. 

MCSO said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on County Road 202 near Athens. When they got there, Mary Denis Dalton, 54, was found dead and Jonathan Burger, 31, was found with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.  

“It appears that a group of two-three people who were having a relationship dispute with the victims came to the residence sometime after 8 p.m.,” said Sheriff Joe Guy. “At least one member of the other party apparently produced a firearm and fired the shots that killed Ms. Dalton and injured Mr. Burger.” 

MCSO said both Burger and Dalton lived at the residence.  

The investigation continued into Sunday morning, according to Sheriff Guy. Several warrants were executed Sunday morning in relation to the shooting.  

“One of the suspects was located in Ooltewah, and the other two were located in Etowah, and all are being questioned,” said Sheriff Guy. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family.” 

This investigation is ongoing.  

