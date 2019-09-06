Shots fired at Middle TN strip mall related to immigration officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police responded to a reported shooting at a strip mall in Antioch Thursday morning that involved an immigration officer.

Shots were reportedly fired around 7 a.m. near the Food Lion at the corner of Richards Road and Antioch Pike.

ICE agents say they were making a targeted stop Thursday morning when the traffic stop escalated into a much more serious situation.

Surveillance video shows the stop around 6 a.m. in the Food Lion shopping center parking lot at the corner of Richards Road and Antioch Pike.

“This particular individual is a 39-year-old unlawfully present Mexican National. He’s been deported from the United States multiple times before, so this is an individual in the country unlawfully with multiple prior deportations that ICE was seeking to locate and arrest this morning,” Ice spokesman Bryan Cox told News 2.

He says shortly after pulling over the man took off.

“And in doing so, drove the vehicle toward an ICE officer and that officer then subsequently discharged their firearm toward the vehicle that was driving toward them,” Cox explained.

Witness Paul Ballard says those two shots were fired across the shopping center parking lot as the driver sped off.

“When they took off, like he was facing Metro PCS and so when they fired the shots were going that way. There was a school bus over here picking up kids too. It was very bad timing,” said Ballard.

The box truck was later located down the road at Country Meadows mobile home park, with two bullet holes. However, the driver couldn’t be located.

“Anytime there’s a weapon’s discharge ICE’s office of professional responsibility or OPR, which is essentially internal affairs, conducts a review and so separate from the criminal investigation that the FBI is leading,” said Cox.

An FBI spokesman said they are looking into a potential assault on a federal officer.

The FBI said the man wanted by ICE came forward and surrendered himself Thursday afternoon. He is receiving medical attention from the gunshot wound.

Officials said the man has not been arrested by the FBI nor has he been charged with any crime.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are now leading the investigation.