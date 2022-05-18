MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting on the Middle Tennessee State University campus.

It happened outside the Murphy Center off Middle Tennessee Boulevard at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday.

The shooting reportedly happened as people were leaving the Riverdale High School graduation at the Murphy Center.

Once on the scene, authorities found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds near the tennis courts next to the facility.

One victim has since been pronounced dead while another was taken to the hospital and is said to be in “critical but stable condition.”

There is no word on the identities of the victims.

Authorities say there is no suspect in custody at this time. They are searching for one suspect at this point and say they should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

A spokesperson for Rutherford County Schools said Riverdale High School will be closed Thursday “as a precaution.” The school system has no comment on the current investigation.

Parents will be updated as the school learns more.

The Murfreesboro Police Department is working with Middle Tennessee State University Police, the Rutherford County Sheriff Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol in the investigation.