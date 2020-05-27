Siblings indicted for stealing car in Oneida with children inside

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – Two siblings from Anderson County were indicted on several charges including carjacking and kidnapping after they allegedly stole a car with two children in the backseat.

Amanda Phillips, 29, and Brandon Phillips, 35, of Anderson County, were indicted on for aggravated assault, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated child neglect and carjacking on Friday, May 22 in connection to vehicle stolen in Oneida on March 25.

Oneida Police responded to report of a stolen vehicle at the Mi Rancho restaurant on Alberta Street around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25. The mother stated she went inside the restaurant to pick up a to-go order and exited to find the two entering her car with her two children inside.

The mother grabbed the door handle of the car as they attempted to flee and was dragged 30-50 yards down the road until the door handle broke, according to Oneida Police.

The mother used the location services on the children’s iPad to locate the car on Bilbrey Street where the couple abandoned the car and attempted to flee on foot. The children were left in the car unharmed.

A phone possibly belonging to the suspects was found in the car. After it was discovered by police, a call was received asking for ‘Amanda’. A male who made the call stated the phone belonged to Amanda Phillips before hanging up.

Further investigation, consultation of security footage from nearby businesses and public tips led investigators to locate the two at the Royal Inn Motel.

Amanda Phillips admitted to stealing a car with children in it while being arrested. The two were transported to the Scott County Justice Center.