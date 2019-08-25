SIGHTS AND SOUNDS: Dave Chappelle kicks off Gem City Shine

App users click here to see more video and photos

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Gem City Shine is underway.

UPDATE 5:32 P.M.: Dave Chappelle appeared before the crowd to introduce opening act Thundercat, the noted producer, guitarist and bass guitarist who played with Suicidal Tendencies and won a Grammy in 2016 for his work on a Kendrick Lamar album.

Dave Chappelle just came out to the stage. He says nothing will break our spirit and don’t forget what this city is all about. He’s also leading an OH-IO chant @WDTN #GemCityShine pic.twitter.com/sE6WVNBCLq — Julia Palazzo (@JuliaPalazzoTV) August 25, 2019

According to Living Dayton’s Julia Palazzo, the crowd was in good spirits, but several people fainted because of heat. No one had been taken away by medics, but security was hauling water to fans by the stage.

UPDATE 4:28 P.M.: Living Dayton host Zac Pitts is live on Facebook at Gem City Shine.

We are live at #Gemcityshine. Brooke Moore WDTN and Mark Allan WDTN near the stage where the crowd is listening to DJ Trauma, awaiting Dave Chapelle. Posted by WDTN-TV on Sunday, August 25, 2019

UPDATE 4:16 P.M.: Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley spoke before the Gem City Shine benefit concert in the Oregon District at 4 p.m.

People wait in line before Gem City Shine in the Oregon District on Sunday, Aug. 25. Staff photo/Judith Retana

Volunteers in action at the Gem City Shine benefit concert in the Oregon District on Sunday, Aug. 25. Staff photo/Judith Retana

Restaurant customers have lunch in the Oregon District during the Gem City Shine event on Sunday, Aug. 25. Staff photo/Judith Retana

UPDATE 3:40 P.M.: Dave Chappelle’s touring DJ is on stage now. People are moving closer to the stage area.

The yellow tape has been taken down by Fifth and Wayne. Ended up right near the stage #GemCityShine @WDTN pic.twitter.com/KvD0nZrM9C — Julia Palazzo (@JuliaPalazzoTV) August 25, 2019

UPDATE 3:15 P.M. : Crowds are moving to the stage as showtime gets closer and a DJ has began playing to entertain the crowd.

Brooke Moore, 2 NEWS Anchor, tweeted guitarist John Mayer and actor Bradley Cooper are in Dayton.

People with knowledge of rehearsals and the set list tell me Bradley Cooper and John Mayer are here. We’ll find out in a few short hours. #Gemcityshine #DaytonStrong https://t.co/25acbkggES — Brooke Moore (@wdtnbrooke) August 25, 2019

According to 2 NEWS reporter Judith Retana, security wasn’t checking for tickets earlier in the day, but are now. Lines are long at restaurants and bars while vendors have been busy selling merchandise to benefit the tragedy fund.

Businesses in the Oregon District are welcoming visitors and offering many items for sale including food, clothing and Dayton-themed items. (WDTN Photo/Judith Retana)

A community art projet started today in the Oregon District during the Gem City Shine event honoring the nine killed at August 4 shootings Staff photo/Judith Retana

UPDATE 2:51 P.M.: Long lines are forming outside the Oregon District where the Gem City Shine event officially begins at 4 p.m.

RTA is providing shuttle service from UD Arena to Wayne Avenue outside the Oregon District.

Dave Chappelle has been spotted downtown waving to people while Stevie Wonder had a soundcheck on the Gem City Shine main stage.

UPDATE 2:05 pm: Businesses in the Oregon District are welcoming visitors and offering many items for sale including food, clothing and Dayton-themed items.

UPDATE 1:30 pm: Lines are forming and tickets are being scanned as the gates are open for the Gem City Shine.

Celebrities have been spotted in the Oregon District performing sound checks ahead of the Gem City Shine event later in the day. Kanye West hosted a Sunday Service at RiverScape MetroPark and Lady Gaga was seen on the stage doing her sound check.

(WDTN Photo/Julia Palazzo)

Kanye West’s wife Kim Kardashian and comedian Dave Chappelle were also there. The event drew a large crowd to Riverscape Sunday morning. The event lasted about 90 minutes and featured choir singers

In support of the victims and survivors of the Dayton mass shooting https://t.co/RFr8A4birh — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 25, 2019

Kanye took the stage Sunday morning and immediately began firing up the crowd. West said, “We’ve come to love you and we’ve come to share the love of Jesus Christ with you all today.”

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley also posted on her Twitter feed Sunday morning about the Sunday Service.

Kim Kardashian West began sharing Instagram stories in January of the events which have grown in popularity.

Later Sunday, Chappelle will host Gem City Shine in the Oregon District. Around 20,000 people are expected at the event being held to honor those killed in the August 4th mass shooting.

The event is happening from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Preparation for the day’s events got underway early Sunday morning.

RTA is operating free shuttles from UD Arena where attendees are encouraged to park for free Sunday morning.

RTA is operating free shuttles from UD Arena where attendees are encouraged to park for free Sunday morning.(WDTN Photo/BJ Bethel)

Streets around Oregon District are blocked off and access is restricted to those who have tickets.

READ MORE: Headed to Gem City Shine? Here’s what you need to know