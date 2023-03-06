KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Community members gathered outside of Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Sunday to hold a silent vigil in honor of Lisa Edwards.

Edwards died of a stroke after being in police custody in February. She was arrested after being discharged from Fort Sanders. Edwards’ brother Brad Cox said the support from the community has pushed them to keep fighting for justice.

“It means a whole lot to the family, it’s amazing how much support has came out and the media coverage that we have seen and visualized. It means a lot that she’s not forgotten,” Cox said.

The vigil comes almost a week after a protest in front of the City County Building in Knoxville.

“We had a good turnout last week, there was over 100 people there and I hope more people have gotten wind of it,” Cox said.

The group held an open forum to share their thoughts, then marched to the spot on the sidewalk where Edwards was arrested. There, they held a silent vigil and wrote her name on the sidewalk with chalk.

Cox said their goal is to make sure something like his sister’s death doesn’t happen again.

“She should have never been treated the way she was, and what we’re after is no one else ever, ever being treated like this. This could be anybody’s mother, wife, sister, daughter, whatever. anybody could fall under these circumstances,” Cox said.

Cox ended the demonstration by playing Lisa’s favorite song, “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd while people sang along.

Organizers encouraged people to attend Tuesday’s city council meeting to voice their thoughts. The Knoxville City Council meeting is at 6 p.m. March 7 in the Main Assembly Room of the City County Building.