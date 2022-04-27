KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for 55-year-old Alan Terrell from Cleveland. Terrell has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return to safety on his own said the TBI.

According to TBI, Terrell is 6’1, 185 lbs with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen walking on April 23 wearing a white tank top.

Photo from Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

If you have seen Terrell or have information regarding his location, contact the Cleveland Police Department at 423-559-3389 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.