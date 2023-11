LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Lenoir City man at the center of a Silver Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been canceled after he was found safe.

TBI shared the update just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

TBI officials overnight Friday had issued a Silver Alert for Calvin Hyett, but he is now located and safe.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.