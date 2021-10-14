KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old man out of Blount County. The TBI says they need the public’s help in locating him due to his medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

The man is identified as Gary Long, who may be traveling in a blue Ford Escape SUV with the Tennessee tag 8V8-0D8. Long is described as standing 5’11” and weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Long, you’re encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 273-5120.

#TNSilverAlert: Gary Long has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home without help. Here are additional details about his case.



