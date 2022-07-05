CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Sue Ellen Corley.

Corley is currently missing in Cumberland County, according to TBI. She drives a 2014 brown Jeep Compass with a Tennessee tag.

TBI also added that she has a medical condition and maybe in need of assistance to return home.

If anyone has information on Corley or her vehicle needs to contact the Cumberland County’s Sherriff’s Office at 931-484-6176 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.