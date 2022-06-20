TBI needs your help to find Lynne Albechara, 65, who is missing from Greeneville. (Photo via TBI)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Monday issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old woman missing from Greeneville.

Lynne Albechara, 65, of Greeneville was last seen on foot in Greeneville, according to the Greeneville Police Department and she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Albechara is described as 5’7″, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you’ve seen Albechara or know of her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Greeneville Police at 423-639-7111 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.