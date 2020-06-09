Silver Alert issued for missing Morristown man

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old man last seen on Saturday.
Investigators are searching for 74-year-old James Standifer. He was last seen at the Veteran Affairs hospital after his release Saturday night, according to his family. He suffers from several health issues and does not appear to have any medication with him.
Standifer is 5’11” and weighs approximately 209 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He drives a 2011 Dodge Dakota truck with license plate number 6V942 registered in Hamblen County.
Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.
