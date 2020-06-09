Silver Alert issued for missing Morristown man

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old man last seen on Saturday.

Investigators are searching for 74-year-old James Standifer. He was last seen at the Veteran Affairs hospital after his release Saturday night, according to his family. He suffers from several health issues and does not appear to have any medication with him.

Investigators are searching for missing 74-year-old James Standifer. He has several health issues and was recently released from the VA hospital. He drives a black Dodge Dakota truck with tag 6V942. Please call dispatch 423-585-2701 with any information. pic.twitter.com/scoK8WuKTo — MorristownPolice (@MorristownPD) June 9, 2020

Standifer is 5’11” and weighs approximately 209 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He drives a 2011 Dodge Dakota truck with license plate number 6V942 registered in Hamblen County.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.