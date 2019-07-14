Silver Alert canceled after missing Morristown man found

UPDATE: Horner has been found and is safe.

A Silver Alert has been issued Sunday afternoon for a man missing out of Morristown.

Eugene Horner, 88, last had contact with his family on Saturday night. Horner has blue eyes. He’s 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs.

He is driving a dark green 1998 Dodge Van with a license plate of 600CKM.

His family believes he may have tried to drive to church this morning and became lost.

If anyone has any information on Horner, call dispatch at 423-585-2701.