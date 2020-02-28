Sinkhole opens on UT campus after water main break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews are working to repair a sinkhole on the Hill at the University of Tennessee after a water main break occurred Friday morning.
UT Facility Services said the Middle Drive roadway in front of Perkins Hall and Ferris Hall on the Hill gave way after a water main break on Friday. Water had been temporarily shut off at the two academic buildings but has since been restored.
The sinkhole exposed natural gas piping that serves the Hill and nearby buildings. Natural gas service to the Hill has since been stopped.
The road is closed to cars but pedestrian access remains open. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
