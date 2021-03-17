Sister Jean thrilled to join Loyola Chicago for NCAA

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) — Loyola Chicago is back in the NCAA Tournament. And Sister Jean will be there, too.

The 101-year-old team chaplain’s lobbying paid off when the school reversed course and announced she will go.

That means she gets to watch her beloved Ramblers in person for the first time this season when Loyola meets Georgia Tech in Indianapolis on Friday.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt couldn’t be happier. She says she wanted to go “because of the team.”

The Ramblers are in the tournament for the first time since their stunning Final Four run in 2018. Sister Jean became at celebrity at age 98 back then with national TV interviews. She even got her own bobblehead.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter