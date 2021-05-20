Six arrested on drug charges in Monroe County search warrant

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Six people were arrested in Monroe County on Wednesday after multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Vonore Police Department executed a search warrant on suspected drug traffickers in the Hickory Grove community near Mt. Vernon.
Six people were taken into custody facing various charges including drug possession and charges relating to making methamphetamine.
Investigators recovered approximately 1/2 ounce of crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine precursors, drug paraphernalia, various pills, marijuana and components of a methamphetamine.
“I am proud of the deputies and narcotics agents involved in this search warrant operation. They work tirelessly and diligently alongside each other, as well as other agencies, for countless hours to ensure results to make our community a better and safer place. These investigations take a great deal of time and effort. The Sheriff’s Office receives numerous anonymous complaints of drug activity throughout areas in our county, and these complaints help lead to arrests and the seizure of narcotics.”Sheriff Tommy J. Jones, II