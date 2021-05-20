Six arrested on drug charges in Monroe County search warrant

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Six people were arrested in Monroe County on Wednesday after multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Vonore Police Department executed a search warrant on suspected drug traffickers in the Hickory Grove community near Mt. Vernon.

Six people were taken into custody facing various charges including drug possession and charges relating to making methamphetamine.

Investigators recovered approximately 1/2 ounce of crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine precursors, drug paraphernalia, various pills, marijuana and components of a methamphetamine.