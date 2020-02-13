Closings
There are currently 36 active closings. Click for more details.

Six charged in contraband investigation at Morgan County Correctional Complex

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Six people are facing charges after an investigation into how contraband was getting into a state prison in Morgan County.

Those six people are accused of introducing contraband into the Morgan County Correctional Complex facility, official misconduct, or engaging in sexual activity with an inmate.

The Tennessee Department of Correction says it has ramped up its efforts to prevent the introduction of contraband into prisons.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter