MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Six people are facing charges after an investigation into how contraband was getting into a state prison in Morgan County.
Those six people are accused of introducing contraband into the Morgan County Correctional Complex facility, official misconduct, or engaging in sexual activity with an inmate.
The Tennessee Department of Correction says it has ramped up its efforts to prevent the introduction of contraband into prisons.
- Six charged in contraband investigation at Morgan County Correctional Complex
- NASCAR drivers anticipate changes to Speedweeks next year
- Tokyo officials reiterate that the Olympics are on
- Do you dream of becoming an astronaut? NASA is hiring
- FDA recalls insulin pumps after malfunction death