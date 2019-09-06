Six in Knoxville indicted in meth distribution conspiracy, one remains at large

A federal grand jury in Knoxville returned indictments against six people allegedly involved in a conspiracy to sell meth on Wednesday. One person named in the indictment remains at large.

Alim Turner, 21, Ushery Michael Stewart, 20, Ronald J Turner, 23, Kadaris Traysean Gilmore, 21, Christopher Andrew Hounschell, 31, and Michael Scott Stewart, 40, were all indicted on conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine. All six are from Knoxville.

FBI Agents and Knoxville police are looking for Alim Turner. Turner goes by the street name “Baby Popoff.” Turner stands 5’ 9” and weighs 170 pounds. He is known to carry firearms. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office at (865) 544-0751 or the Knoxville Police Department at (865) 215-7212.

The trial is set for November 12, 2019, in front of United States District Judge Thomas A. Varlan. If convicted of the methamphetamine distribution conspiracy charge, each defendant faces a minimum mandatory term of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least 5 years of supervised release, a fine of up to $10,000,000, criminal forfeiture, and a $100 special assessment.